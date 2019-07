VIDEO SHOWS: PEOPLE WALKING AROUND FESTIVAL EVENT, FIRE IN BACKGROUND RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SAID TO BE NOVALJA, CROATIA (UPLOADED JULY 16, 2019) (TWITTER @SHH360 - NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST CREDIT TWITTER @SHH360) 1. PEOPLE RUNNING INSIDE EVENT, FIRE LIGHTING UP NIGHT SKY (NIGHT SHOT) 2. VARIOUS STILL IMAGES OF PEOPLE RUNNING INSIDE EVENT, FIRE LIGHTING UP NIGHT SKY (NIGHT SHOT) (MUTE) 3. INTERNET (JULY 16, 2019) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) SCREENSHOT OF TWEET FROM FRESH ISLAND FEST'S TWITTER PAGE READING (English):