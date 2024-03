INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Holger Rune of Denmark reacts against Daniil Medvedev in their Quarterfinal match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 14, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Foto: Clive Brunskill/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix