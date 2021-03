Handout picture released by the Argentina Open showing Denmark's Holger Rune returning a ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their ATP 250 Argentina Open tennis tournament singles match at the Lawn Tennis Club in Buenos Aires on March 2, 2021. (Photo by Oscar Roberto Castro / ARGENTINA TENNIS OPEN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ARGENTINA TENNIS OPEN" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Foto: OSCAR ROBERTO CASTRO