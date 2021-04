(FILES) Australian Nathan Baggaley powers to second place during the Men's K1 500m final for the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Schinias Rowing and Canoeing Center, outside Athens, 28 August 2004. Baggaley already banned for using steroids, faces a possible jail term after allegedly being caught with more than 800 ecstasy tablets this week, a court in Queensland state said 07 February 2007. AFP PHOTO / MLADEN ANTONOV. MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP Foto: MLADEN ANTONOV