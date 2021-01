People wait in queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Clalit Health Services in Jerusalem, on January 24, 2021. - Since the rollout of vaccinations one month ago, more than 2.5 million of Israel's nine-million-strong population have been vaccinated already, the health ministry said on January 22. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) Foto: MENAHEM KAHANA