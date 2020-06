View this post on Instagram

Although we can’t be at the protest in Oslo today because of the #coronavirus, we still support all of you risking your lives every day out in the world for change. And since everything has gone virtual these days, here is our protest: We fill our hearts with love and let it flow into the world so we may grow into individuals who can support our black brothers and sisters because we know that black lives matter! Enough is enough! We will listen and learn to become the best allies we can be. And WE WILL TAKE ACTION. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #blm #protest #enoughisenough