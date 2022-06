(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 10, 2022 the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured prior to a news conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. - Concerned about inflation dynamics more than growth, the European Central Bank is expected to prepare for the exit from its controversial negative interest rate policy on June 9, 2022, starting by packing up its latest debt-buying tool. The Governing Council meeting, relocated to Amsterdam, will mark a historic turning point after years of cheap and plentiful money. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) Foto: DANIEL ROLAND