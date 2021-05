RB plus. Svensk politi skød direkte mod stenkastere. En anholdelse i den indvandrertunge bydel Rinkeby ved Stockholm blev forstyrret af stenkastere. Politiet følte sig så truet, at det skød direkte mod uromagerne. A police car is seen as several cars were set on fire during a riot, according to local media, in Rinkeby suburb, outside Stockholm, Sweden February 20, 2017. Picture taken February 20, 2017. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. SWEDEN OUT.NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. Foto: TT NEWS AGENCY