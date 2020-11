View this post on Instagram

Meghan and Harry made a private visit to a cemetary in Los Angeles today to mark Remembrance Sunday. The couple laid a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque inscribed with the words: "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Deference of Their Country." Harry's message on the wreath read, "To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you." Photos: ©The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Lee Morgan