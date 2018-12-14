Harry og Meghan Markles allerførste julekort sammen er blevet offentliggjort, og nogen vil måske mene, det er en smule utraditionelt.

De står nemlig begge med ryggen til, mens de står og kigger på det kæmpe fyrværkerishow, der blev fyret af på deres bryllupsnat.

Nattehimlen blev lyst op over Frogmore House, som har været royal bolig siden det 17. Århundrede. Næste år vil Harry og Meghan flytte ind i det store, engelske ‘country house’.

In a handout photograph released by Kensington Palace on December 14, 2018 shows Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) what fireworks at their wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor on May 19, 2018. Foto: CHRIS ALLERTON

Julefototraditionen har Kate og William ført videre på lidt mere traditionel vis med et billede af hele familien i et afslappet øjeblik i skoven ved deres hjem i Norfolk.

A handout photo made available on 14 December 2018 by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Prince William (2-R), Duke of Cambridge and Katherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis (2-L), Princess Charlotte (C) and Prince George (R) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Britain, Autumn 2018. Foto: Matt Porteous

Kate holder familiens yngste, den næsten otte måneder gamle baby Louis, mens deres tre-årige datter Charlotte står på en træstamme bag forældrene og holder om deres skuldre.

Den ældste søn George er en smule mere livlig og står med det ene ben i luften og holder balancen med hænderne på sin fars skuldre.

Det sidste royale julefoto er af prins Charles og Camilla, der sidder på en bænk i de grønne omgivelser omkring deres hus. Camilla har den samme cremefarvede kjole på, hun også bar på billederne fra prinsens 70 års fødselsdag.