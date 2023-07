FILE – The Sleipner A gas platform, Norway, OCT. 1, 2022 as a Coast Guard ship patrons around the platform. Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP, File) Foto: Ole Berg-Rusten/AP/Ritzau Scanpix