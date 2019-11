EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES VIDEO SHOWS: JOHNS HOPKINS VIDEO OF SURGERY AND ANIMATION, INTERVIEWS WITH SURGEONS ON JOHNS HOPKINS PERFORMING THE FIRST TOTAL PENIS AND SCROTUM TRANSPLANT IN THE WORLD, FILE FOOTAGE OF PATIENT BEING CIRCUMCISED IN SOUTH AFRICA RESENDING WITH COMPLETED SCRIPT SHOWS: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES (FILE - MARCH 26, 2018) (JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE - MUST COURTESY JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE AND NO RESALE) 1. DOCTORS PERFORMING THE VERY FIRST PENIS AND SCROTUM TRANSPLANT IN THE WORLD