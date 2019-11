epaselect epa06092104 A member of a guild dressed as the devil participates in a procession in honor of the Virgin of the Carmen during the festivities in the town of La Tirana, Chile, 16 July 2017. About 200, 000 faithful gathered to pay homage to the Virgin of Carmen in the small town of La Tirana, located in the Atacama Desert, in one of the most popular religious celebrations in Chile. EPA/ESTEBAN GARAY Foto: ESTEBAN GARAY