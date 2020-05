This photo taken and handout on March 29, 2019 by the University of Kansas, shows Robert DePalma(L)and field assistant Kylie Ruble(R) excavate fossil carcasses from the Tanis deposit. The site appears to date to the day 66 million years ago when a meteor hit Earth, killing nearly all life on the planet. (Photo by Robert DePalma / Kansas University / AFP) Foto: ROBERT DEPALMA