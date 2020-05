Danish People's Party member Anders Vistisen delivers a speech at a rally of European nationalists ahead of European elections on May 18, 2019, in Milan. The Milan rally hopes to see leaders of 12 far-right parties marching towards their conquest of Brussels after European parliamentary elections held between May 23 and 26, 2019. The headliners of Italy's League France's National Rally (RN) want their Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group to become the third largest in Brussels. Miguel MEDINA / AFP Foto: Miguel MEDINA