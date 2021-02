(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 28, 2013 a webcam is positioned in front of YouTube's logo in Paris. - Millions of children regularly use YouTube to watch video game tutorials, television shows and even to watch random people unbox new toys. But consumer and child protection groups are worried that the Google-owned video service is collecting data on young users at the same time, and failing to shield them from inappropriate content. These organizations argue that Google needs to make big changes, including putting all child-directed videos in its separate YouTube Kids app to comply with laws in the United States and elsewhere. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP) Foto: LIONEL BONAVENTURE