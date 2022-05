Members of the band "Reddi", Agnes Roslund, Ida Bergkvist, Ihan Haydar and Mathilde 'Siggy' Savery perform on behalf of Denmark during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 10, 2022 at the Palalpitour venue in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Foto: MARCO BERTORELLO