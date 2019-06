Musician Chance The Rapper speaks on stage during WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California on April 25, 2019. - WE Day is the world's largest youth empowerment event combining the energy of a live concert with the inspiration of extraordinary stories of leadership and change. WE Day California will bring together world-renowned speakers and award-winning performers to celebrate the tens of thousands of young people from across California who have made a difference in their community. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) Foto: VALERIE MACON