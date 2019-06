Denmark's Nicki Thim steers his Aston Martin Vantage AMR WEC, on June 13, 2019, during the third qualifying practice session at Le Mans in northwestern France, prior to the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race which takes place in on June 15 and 16, 2019. - Denmark's Nicki Thim, Denmark's Marco Sorensen and Britain's Darren Turner will start in pole position for the LMGTE Pro. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) Foto: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER