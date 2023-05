(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 21, 2023 the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan is pictured while holding an edition of The Quran (Koran), the central religious text of Islam, while staging a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. - A Swedish court on April 4, 2023 overturned a police decision to ban two Koran burning protests, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate. The burning of Islam's holy book outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and stymieing Sweden's NATO membership bid. (Photo by Fredrik SANDBERG / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT Foto: Fredrik Sandberg/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix