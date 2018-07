A pair of collies are on hand as representatives of the American Kennel Club and AOL PawNation.com announce "The Top 125 Dogs in Pop Culture" at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, December 22, 2009 in New York. The collie "Lassie" won the Movie Dog category of the Top 125 Dogs in Popular Culture. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT. DON EMMERT / AFP Foto: DON EMMERT