(FILES) In this file handout mugshot obtained courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows an August 2015 booking photo of Cesar Sayoc Jr., who the US media on October 26, 2018 identifies as the suspect in connection with 12 suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to critics of US President Donald Trump. - Cesar Sayoc Jr., who terrorized the country by mailing 16 faulty pipe bombs packed with glass shards to 13 prominent Democrats and to CNN headquarters, faces up to life behind bars when he is sentenced on August 5, 2019. (Photo by HO / BROWARD COUNTY SHERIIF'S OFFICE / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE" / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == Foto: HO