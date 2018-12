Formula One drivers, front row L-R: Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, middle row (L-R) Renault's German driver Nico Hulkenberg, Renault's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, McLaren's Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, Force India's Mexican driver Sergio Perez, Force India's French driver Esteban Ocon, Toro Rosso's French driver Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso's New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley, (top row L-R) Haas French driver Romain Grosjean, Haas Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, Williams Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin, Williams' Canadian driver Lance Stroll, Alfa Romeo Sauber F1's Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson and Alfa Romeo Sauber F1's Monaco's driver Charles Leclerc pose for a photo prior to the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on November 25, 2018, in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) Foto: GIUSEPPE CACACE