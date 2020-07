Artist Yoko Ono, widow of the late John Lennon, poses in front of one of her artworks from a retrospective show at the Israeli Museum in Jerusalem 25 November 1999. The exhibition, titled "Yoko Ono: Have You Seen the Horizon Lately", will be inaugurated November 26 to promote Ono's efforts to advance world peace and unity. Ono, 66, will also open another exhibition in Um el-Fahm, an Arab town in central Israel.