Never have I experienced so much pain in my heart and soul. 5 days of many years and no sleep. During a routine check at the hospital on Monday, Billie suddenly ‘cramped’ in her arms and legs. Within minutes she was surrounded by doctors and nurses discussing stroke, meningitis, various infections and rare illnesses. Followed by 24hour monitoring of her brain activity, tests of spinal fluid, EEG and MRI. Being a parent in this situation is unbearable. There is absolutely nothing you can do but trust the universe. The Universe was on our side Friday, Billie was diagnosed with ‘benign myoclonus’ a harmless condition she will outgrow eventually. I want to thank the doctors and especially the nurses who showed us so much love and empathy My heart goes out to all hospitalized children and their parents