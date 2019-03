Model og skuespillerinde Pamela Andersson fylder 50 den 1. juli 2017 (FILES) This file photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows US actress Pamela Anderson poses during the opening Ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 16, 2017 in Monaco. Pamela Anderson long ago swapped "Baywatch" for animal rights activism - - but the actress has now added another string to her bow by opening a French restaurant. She announced that she and French chef Christophe Leroy had teamed up to open "La Table du Marche" (The Market Table), a pop-up restaurant that will serve diners in the glitzy resort of Saint-Tropez for 50 days from July 4. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE Foto: VALERY HACHE