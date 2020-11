(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 25, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle in Windsor on October 25, 2019. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan formally step down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, 2020, as they start a controversial new life in the United States. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn / POOL / AFP) Foto: JEREMY SELWYN