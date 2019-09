Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) during a reception in Buckingham Palace in London on May 10, 2016. British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday called Nigeria and Afghanistan "possibly the two most corrupt countries in the world" as he hailed their leaders' attendance at an anti-corruption summit in London. He was caught on camera making the remarks to Queen Elizabeth II and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at an event marking the monarch's 90th birthday last month. . PAUL HACKETT / POOL / AFP Foto: PAUL HACKETT