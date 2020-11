epa06601700 (FILE) - Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid arrive on the red carpet for the 2016 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in New York, New York, USA, 02 May 2016. According to media reports citing the social media accounts of Hadid and Malik on 13 March 2018, the couple broke up after a two year relationship. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 52735743 Foto: JUSTIN LANE