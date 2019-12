2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nicole Broch Larsen (DEN) of Denmark takes off her visor after finishing on the 18th green during second round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. Foto: ANDREW BOYERS