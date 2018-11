Away from the racetrack, Grand Prix drivers regularly carry out public appearances to publicise their cars and their sponsors. Williams driver Ralf Schumacher putting in an appearance at a BMW dealership in Bonn prior to the German Grand Prix Nuerburgring on June 20, 2001. His brother, Michael Schumacher on October 1, 2000, the last day of the 'Ferrari Racing Days', held at the Hockenheimring each year.