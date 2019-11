SHOWS: BANDA ACEH, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 31, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. PUBLIC AREA WHERE CANING IS TO BE HELD 2. OFFICIALS ESCORTING MEMBER OF ACEH ULEMA COUNCIL (MPU), MUKHLIS BIN MUHAMMAD, TO PLATFORM FOR CANING 3. MUHAMMAD'S HAND 4. VARIOUS OF MASKED RELIGIOUS OFFICER CARRYING OUT CANING ON PLATFORM 5. MASKED RELIGIOUS OFFICER CARRYING OUT CANING 6. MASKED RELIGIOUS OFFICER 7. (SOUNDBITE) (Bahasa Indonesia) BANDA ACEH HEAD OF CIVIL SERVICE, MUHAMMAD HIDAYAT, SAYING: