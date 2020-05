Brazilian model Natalia Borges arrives for the opening ceremony of the 70th Venice Film Festival and the screening of the movie "Gravity" presented out of competition, on August 28, 2013 at Venice Lido. The Venice film festival kicks off today with the arrival of movie stars on water taxis for a dark line-up flush with fiendish tales of abuse, betrayal and survival. The world's oldest film festival opens with "Gravity", a 3-D sci-fi thriller starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock as astronauts who are flung into deep space when a debris shower destroys their shuttle. AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI Foto: TIZIANA FABI