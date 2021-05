(FILES) This file photo taken on September 27, 2019 shows Fritz Keller after he was elected new president of the German football federation DFB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. - Departing German FA president (DFB) Fritz Keller said the association "must change" on May 17, 2021 as he officially resigned over comments he made comparing his deputy to a notorious Nazi-era judge. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) Foto: DANIEL ROLAND