(FILES) This file photo taken on May 21, 1989 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille shows French manager of the Olympique de Marseille football club Michel Hidalgo looking on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM). - Former football head coach Michel Hildago has died at the age of 87, it was announced on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Jacques DEMARTHON / AFP) Foto: JACQUES DEMARTHON