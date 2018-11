(FILES) This file photo taken on August 23, 2017 shows Marseille's French defender Patrice Evra holding a press conference at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France, on the eve of the UEFA Europa League play-off football match between Marseille and NK Domzale. Following the UEFA Europa League incident in which Evra kicked a Marseille supporter in the face before a Europa Lague match in Guimaraes, Evra was banned from all European tournaments until June 30, 2018, the UEFA said on November 10, 2017, as his club of Olympique Marseille (OM) said Evra was leaving the OM. / AFP PHOTO / BORIS HORVAT Foto: BORIS HORVAT