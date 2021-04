(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 5, 2018 Uruguay's midfielder Lucas Torreira attends a presse conference at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of their Russia 2018 World Cup quarter final football match against France. - Uruguayan international footballer Lucas Torreira said on April 1, 2021 that he does not want to continue playing in Europe and expressed his desire to join Argentina's Boca Juniors as a way to being closer to his family after his mother died to COVID-19. "The night my mother died I told my manager that I did not want to play in Europe anymore and I wanted to come to Boca, " the 25-year-old midfielder told ESPN sports channel. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) Foto: MARTIN BERNETTI