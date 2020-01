epa08128763 Tottenham's Christian Eriksen during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham and Middlesborough at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, 14 January 2020. EPA/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation.No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Foto: WILL OLIVER