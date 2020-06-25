30 laaaaange mesterskabsløse år!
Men langt om længe kan Liverpool kalde sig engelske mestre igen. Uden at have været i kamp!
Manchester City skulle torsdag aften slå Chelsea for at bevare den lille matematiske mulighed for at indhente Liverpool. Men det lykkedes ikke for Pep Guardiola & co - Chelsea vandt 2-1 og sendte dermed msterskabet til Beatles-byen..
Amerikanske Christian Pulisic bragte i første halvleg Chelsea på 1-0, men 10 minutter inde i anden halvleg udlignede den tidligere Chelsea-spiller Kevin de Bruyne på et fremragende frisparksmål.
Med et kvarter tilbage fik Chelsea tilkendt straffespark, og Manchester Citys Fernandinho blev udvist i samme ombæring. Willian eksekverede sikkert muligheden fra 11 meters-pletten.
Og sådan gik det til, at tre årtiers bitter ventetid sluttede for Liverpool og deres millioner af fans verden over. Det er klubbens 19. mesterskab.
Det er anden år i træk, at Liverpool kan løfte en pokal. I sidste strøg klubben til tops i Champions League.
Der resterer syv runder af Premier League.
Foto: CARL RECINE
Foto: PHIL NOBLE
Foto: MOLLY DARLINGTON
Foto: CARL RECINE
Foto: OLI SCARFF
Foto: LYNNE CAMERON
Foto: MOLLY DARLINGTON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool could win Premier League if Manchester city drop points against Chelsea - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield after Chelsea scored their second goal in their match against Manchester City REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation.No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool could win the Premier League if Manchester City drop points against Chelsea - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate in the street after Chelsea scored their second goal in their match against Manchester City Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY.No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation.No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
epa08509629 Ecstatic Liverpool FC supporters celebrate outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 25 June 2020. Liverpool have been crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in three decades after Chelsea FC beat Manchester City FC 2-1. Man City's failure to win this crucial duel mathematically handed the English top league title to the Liverpudlian club led by German manager Juergen Klopp. EPA/LYNNE CAMERON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
