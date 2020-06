Retired player Andy Cole (C) has his photo taken with a fan as Manchester United football club arrives at Sydney International airport on July 14, 2013. Manchester United flew into Sydney following an embarrassing upset loss to Thailand's Singha All-Star XI in Bangkok on July 13, to prepare for a match in Sydney on July 20 against an Australian Foxtel A-League All Stars side. AFP PHOTO / Greg WOOD. GREG WOOD / AFP Foto: GREG WOOD