DR Drama har været igennem en ganske dramatisk tid, efter serien om Leonora Christina Ulfeldt blev lagt på is blot seks uger før, optagelserne skulle gå i gang. En fadæse, der endte med at koste dramachef Christian Rank jobbet.

Nu er der dog lidt at smile over hos DR Drama, og det kan de takke deres tidligere meritter for.

BBC har nemlig offentliggjort en liste over de 100 bedste tv-serier fra det 21. århundrede.

Og her har hele tre DR-produktioner sneget sig med.

Hvilken serie synes du er bedst?

'Borgen' er nummer 40 på listen og 'Forbrydelsen' er nummer 78.

De må dog begge se sig slået af 'Broen', som klemmer sig ind på en 34. plads.

Udvælgelsen af de 100 serier er lavet af hele 206 eksperter fra 43 forskellige lande -– heraf fire danskere.

Blandt disse eksperter er der anmeldere, journalister, akademikere og branchefolk.

De danske eksperter er filmanmelder Lise Ulrich, filmkritiker Jacob Wendt Jensen, freelance tv-journalist Freja Dam samt journalist, filmkritiker og radiovært Ida Rud Nielsen.

DR kan i samme moment glæde sig over, at den ene af de tre succeser snart vender tilbage til skærmen.

Det er 'Borgen', som i 2022 gør comeback med en sæson fire. Den seneste sæson blev sendt i 2013.