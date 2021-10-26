1. 'The Wire' (2002-2008)
2. 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)
3. 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)
4. 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)
5. 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)
6. 'I May Destroy You' (2020)
7. 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)
8. 'The Americans' (2013-2018)
9. 'The Office' (UK) (2001-2003)
10. 'Succession' (2018-)
11. 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)
12. 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)
13. 'Twin Peaks: The Return' (2017)
14. 'Atlanta' (2016-)
15. 'Chernobyl' (2019)
16. 'The Crown' (2016-)
17. '30 Rock' (2006-2013)
18. 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)
19. 'Lost' (2004-2010)
20. 'The Thick of It' (2005-2012)
21. 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-)
22. 'Black Mirror' (2011-)
23. 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)
24. 'Veep' (2012-2019)
25. 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)
26. 'Watchmen' (2019)
27. 'Line of Duty' (2012-2021)
28. 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)
29. 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)
30. 'Girls' (2012-2017)
31. 'True Detective' (2014-2019)
32. 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)
33. 'The Good Wife' (2009-2016)
34. 'Broen' (2011-2018)
35. 'Fargo' (2014-)
36. 'Downton Abbey' (2010-2015) og 'Band of Brothers' (2001)
38. 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-)
39. 'The Office' (amerikansk udgave) (2005-2013)
40. 'Borgen' (2010-2022)
41. 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)
42. 'Peep Show' (2003-2015)
43. 'Money Heist' (2017-2021)
44. 'Community' (2009-2015)
45. 'The Good Fight' (2017-)
46. 'Homeland' (2011-2020)
47. 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)
48. 'Inside No 9' (2014-)
49. 'The Bureau' (2015-)
50. 'Halt and Catch Fire' (2014-2017)
51. 'Small Axe' (2020)
52. 'This is England 86, 88 and 90' (2010-2015)
53. 'Call My Agent!' (2015-2020)
54. 'Happy Valley' (2014-)
55. 'The Shield' (2002-2008)
56. 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)
57. 'The Young Pope (2016)
58. 'Dark' (2017-2020)
59. 'The Underground Railroad' (2021)
60. 'House of Cards' (2013-2018)
61. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)
62. 'The Good Place' (2016-2020) og 'Pose' (2018-2021)
64. 'Detectorists' (2014-2017)
65. 'Orange Is the New Black' (2013-2019)
66. 'Mare Of Easttown' (2021)
67. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' (2009-)
68. 'Stranger Things' (2016-)
69. '24' (2001-2010)
70. 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)
71. 'Enlightened' (2011-2013)
72. 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)
73. 'Planet Earth' (2006)
74. 'Utopia' (2013-2014)
75. 'Babylon Berlin' (2017-)
76. 'Rick and Morty' (2013-)
77. 'American Crime Story' (2016-)
78. 'Forbrydelsen' (2007-2012)
79. 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)
80. 'House' (2004-2012)
81. 'OJ: Made in America' (2016)
82. 'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)
83. 'Insecure' (2016-2021)
84. 'Normal People' (2020) og 'Narcos' (2015-2017)
86. 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)
87. 'The Comeback' (2005-2014)
88. 'The OA' (2016-2019)
89. 'Dexter' (2006-2013)
90. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)
91. 'Westworld' (2016-)
92. 'Show Me a Hero' (2015)
93. 'Treme' (2010-2013)
94. 'Louie' (2010-2015)
95. 'Luther' (2010-2019)
96. 'Catastrophe' (2015-2019)
97. 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)
98. 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015-2019)
99. 'Steven Universe' (2013-2020)
100. 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)