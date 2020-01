(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 28, 2019 Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives for Apple's "The Morning Show" global premiere at Lincoln Center- David Geffen Hall in New York. - Apple chief Tim Cook saw his annual pay slip to $11.6 million in 2019 after the company registered a weaker financial performance compared with the previous year, according to documents filed January 3, 2020. Cook, who took home $15.7 million in 2018, is paid a base salary of $3 million, in addition to a bonus and various compensations. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Foto: ANGELA WEISS