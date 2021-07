epa07623560 (FILE) - Music mogul Jay-Z watches game five of the American League Division Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 06 October 2011 (reissued 04 June 2019). According to media reports, Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that surpassed 1 billion US dollar, becoming the first hip-hop artist to do so. His assets include real estate, investments in art, and stakes in liquor, fashion and music streaming companies. EPA/JUSTIN LANE Foto: JUSTIN LANE