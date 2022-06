Mars bars are seen in this picture illustration taken February 23, 2016. Mars Inc has recalled chocolate bars and other products in 55 countries, mainly in Europe, after bits of plastic were found in a Snickers bar in Germany, the U.S. chocolate maker said on Tuesday. All of the recalled products, which include Mars, Snickers and Milky Way bars, were manufactured at a Dutch factory in Veghel, according to a Mars spokeswoman. The recall follows a Jan. 8 complaint from a consumer in Germany, she said, who found red plastic in a Snickers bar and sent it back to the company. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration? Foto: DADO RUVIC