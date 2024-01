Denise Coates: Billionaire boss of gambling firm Bet365 sees pay rise to £265m. The head of the online sports betting giant which also owns Stoke City football club is Britain's best-paid boss. Bet365 boss Denise Coates has seen her annual pay rise to £265m, the gambling firm's latest accounts have revealed. © Felix Clay / eyevine Contact eyevine for more information about using this image: T: +44 (0) 20 8709 8709 E: info@eyevine.com http:///www.eyevine.com Foto: Felix Clay/Ritzau Scanpix