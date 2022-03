epa09755013 A same-sex Thai couple hold their hands as they queue up for a certificate recognizing their relationship, during a registration service to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 February 2022. Hundreds of couples gathered on Valentine's Day to celebrate their love with a marriage registration. However, in the case of same-sex couples, the certificate is not legally binding as same sex marriage is still not recognized in Thailand. The event was organized by Bang Khun Thian district office to promote equal rights for all groups in Thai society. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Foto: RUNGROJ YONGRIT