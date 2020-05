This photo taken on February 28, 2011 shows then seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong attending a press conference in Los Angeles to announce he will serve as co-chair for a campaign seeking to raise more than 600 million USD annually for cancer research in California. Lance Armstrong has agreed to pay $5 million in order to settle his looming federal fraud case stemming from his use of performance-enhancing drugs during the Tour de France, US media reported on April 19, 2018. The former cycling superstar was due to face a trial next month over claims that he defrauded the US government when he doped while racing for his United States Postal Service-sponsored team. / AFP PHOTO / Gabriel BOUYS Foto: GABRIEL BOUYS