(From R) New Zealand's Tom Scully, Belgium's Dimitri Claeys, Switzerland's Michael Schar and Belgium's Thomas De Gendt ride during their four-men breakaway in the 13th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Le Bourg-d'Oisans and Valence, on July 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Philippe LOPEZ Foto: PHILIPPE LOPEZ