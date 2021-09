Danish Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates competes during the Men elite 43, 3 km time trial race, from Knokke-Heist to Brugge, during the UCI World Championships Road Cycling Flanders 2021, in Brugge on September 19 2021. - The Worlds take place from 19 to 26 September 2021, in several cities in Flanders, Belgium. (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT Foto: DAVID STOCKMAN