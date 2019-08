epa07043652 (L-R) Silver medalist Brent van Moer of Belgium, gold medalist Mikkel Bjerg and bronze medalist Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark on the podium after the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Men's Under 23 Individual Time Trial in Innsbruck, Austria, 24 September 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Foto: CHRISTIAN BRUNA